In organic chemistry, alcohols are characterized by the presence of a hydroxyl group (-OH) and are denoted by the suffix "ol." This naming convention is essential for identifying alcohols in molecular structures. When numbering carbon chains in alkanes, alcohols take precedence over other functional groups, meaning they are assigned the lowest possible number in the carbon chain. This priority is crucial when alcohols are present alongside other functional groups, such as double bonds (alkenes) or triple bonds (alkynes). In such cases, the alcohol will always receive the lower number, reflecting the principle that "alcohol beats all." This hierarchy ensures that the functional group with the highest priority is recognized in the compound's name, facilitating clear communication of its structure and properties.
- 1. A Review of General Chemistry5h 6m
- Summary23m
- Intro to Organic Chemistry4m
- Atomic Structure17m
- Wave Function9m
- Molecular Orbitals17m
- Sigma and Pi Bonds10m
- Octet Rule12m
- Bonding Preferences12m
- Formal Charges6m
- Skeletal Structure14m
- Lewis Structure20m
- Condensed Structural Formula15m
- Degrees of Unsaturation15m
- Constitutional Isomers14m
- Resonance Structures46m
- Hybridization23m
- Molecular Geometry16m
- Electronegativity22m
- 2. Molecular Representations1h 14m
- 3. Acids and Bases2h 46m
- 4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes4h 17m
- IUPAC Naming29m
- Alkyl Groups13m
- Naming Cycloalkanes10m
- Naming Bicyclic Compounds10m
- Naming Alkyl Halides7m
- Naming Alkenes3m
- Naming Alcohols8m
- Naming Amines13m
- Cis vs Trans21m
- Conformational Isomers13m
- Newman Projections14m
- Drawing Newman Projections16m
- Barrier To Rotation7m
- Ring Strain8m
- Axial vs Equatorial7m
- Cis vs Trans Conformations4m
- Equatorial Preference14m
- Chair Flip9m
- Calculating Energy Difference Between Chair Conformations17m
- A-Values17m
- Decalin7m
- 5. Chirality3h 39m
- Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers9m
- Chirality12m
- Test 1:Plane of Symmetry7m
- Test 2:Stereocenter Test17m
- R and S Configuration43m
- Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers13m
- Atropisomers9m
- Meso Compound12m
- Test 3:Disubstituted Cycloalkanes13m
- What is the Relationship Between Isomers?16m
- Fischer Projection10m
- R and S of Fischer Projections7m
- Optical Activity5m
- Enantiomeric Excess20m
- Calculations with Enantiomeric Percentages11m
- Non-Carbon Chiral Centers8m
- 6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics1h 22m
- 7. Substitution Reactions1h 48m
- 8. Elimination Reactions2h 30m
- 9. Alkenes and Alkynes2h 9m
- 10. Addition Reactions3h 19m
- Addition Reaction6m
- Markovnikov5m
- Hydrohalogenation6m
- Acid-Catalyzed Hydration17m
- Oxymercuration15m
- Hydroboration26m
- Hydrogenation6m
- Halogenation6m
- Halohydrin12m
- Carbene12m
- Epoxidation8m
- Epoxide Reactions9m
- Dihydroxylation8m
- Ozonolysis7m
- Ozonolysis Full Mechanism24m
- Oxidative Cleavage3m
- Alkyne Oxidative Cleavage6m
- Alkyne Hydrohalogenation3m
- Alkyne Halogenation2m
- Alkyne Hydration7m
- Alkyne Hydroboration2m
- 11. Radical Reactions1h 58m
- 12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols2h 40m
- Alcohol Nomenclature4m
- Naming Ethers6m
- Naming Epoxides18m
- Naming Thiols11m
- Alcohol Synthesis7m
- Leaving Group Conversions - Using HX11m
- Leaving Group Conversions - SOCl2 and PBr313m
- Leaving Group Conversions - Sulfonyl Chlorides5m
- Leaving Group Conversions Summary4m
- Williamson Ether Synthesis3m
- Making Ethers - Alkoxymercuration4m
- Making Ethers - Alcohol Condensation4m
- Making Ethers - Acid-Catalyzed Alkoxylation4m
- Making Ethers - Cumulative Practice10m
- Ether Cleavage8m
- Alcohol Protecting Groups3m
- t-Butyl Ether Protecting Groups5m
- Silyl Ether Protecting Groups10m
- Sharpless Epoxidation9m
- Thiol Reactions6m
- Sulfide Oxidation4m
- 13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds2h 17m
- 14. Synthetic Techniques1h 26m
- 15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect7h 3m
- Purpose of Analytical Techniques5m
- Infrared Spectroscopy16m
- Infrared Spectroscopy Table31m
- IR Spect:Drawing Spectra40m
- IR Spect:Extra Practice26m
- NMR Spectroscopy10m
- 1H NMR:Number of Signals26m
- 1H NMR:Q-Test26m
- 1H NMR:E/Z Diastereoisomerism8m
- H NMR Table24m
- 1H NMR:Spin-Splitting (N + 1) Rule22m
- 1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Simple Tree Diagrams11m
- 1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Complex Tree Diagrams12m
- 1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Patterns8m
- NMR Integration18m
- NMR Practice14m
- Carbon NMR4m
- Structure Determination without Mass Spect47m
- Mass Spectrometry12m
- Mass Spect:Fragmentation28m
- Mass Spect:Isotopes27m
- 16. Conjugated Systems6h 13m
- Conjugation Chemistry13m
- Stability of Conjugated Intermediates4m
- Allylic Halogenation12m
- Reactions at the Allylic Position39m
- Conjugated Hydrohalogenation (1,2 vs 1,4 addition)26m
- Diels-Alder Reaction9m
- Diels-Alder Forming Bridged Products11m
- Diels-Alder Retrosynthesis8m
- Molecular Orbital Theory9m
- Drawing Atomic Orbitals6m
- Drawing Molecular Orbitals17m
- HOMO LUMO4m
- Orbital Diagram:3-atoms- Allylic Ions13m
- Orbital Diagram:4-atoms- 1,3-butadiene11m
- Orbital Diagram:5-atoms- Allylic Ions10m
- Orbital Diagram:6-atoms- 1,3,5-hexatriene13m
- Orbital Diagram:Excited States4m
- Pericyclic Reaction10m
- Thermal Cycloaddition Reactions26m
- Photochemical Cycloaddition Reactions26m
- Thermal Electrocyclic Reactions14m
- Photochemical Electrocyclic Reactions10m
- Cumulative Electrocyclic Problems25m
- Sigmatropic Rearrangement17m
- Cope Rearrangement9m
- Claisen Rearrangement15m
- 17. Ultraviolet Spectroscopy51m
- 18. Aromaticity2h 34m
- 19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond5h 1m
- Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution9m
- Benzene Reactions11m
- EAS:Halogenation Mechanism6m
- EAS:Nitration Mechanism9m
- EAS:Friedel-Crafts Alkylation Mechanism6m
- EAS:Friedel-Crafts Acylation Mechanism5m
- EAS:Any Carbocation Mechanism7m
- Electron Withdrawing Groups22m
- EAS:Ortho vs. Para Positions4m
- Acylation of Aniline9m
- Limitations of Friedel-Crafts Alkyation19m
- Advantages of Friedel-Crafts Acylation6m
- Blocking Groups - Sulfonic Acid12m
- EAS:Synergistic and Competitive Groups13m
- Side-Chain Halogenation6m
- Side-Chain Oxidation4m
- Reactions at Benzylic Positions31m
- Birch Reduction10m
- EAS:Sequence Groups4m
- EAS:Retrosynthesis29m
- Diazo Replacement Reactions6m
- Diazo Sequence Groups5m
- Diazo Retrosynthesis13m
- Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution28m
- Benzyne16m
- 20. Phenols55m
- 21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition4h 56m
- Naming Aldehydes8m
- Naming Ketones7m
- Oxidizing and Reducing Agents9m
- Oxidation of Alcohols28m
- Ozonolysis7m
- DIBAL5m
- Alkyne Hydration9m
- Nucleophilic Addition8m
- Cyanohydrin11m
- Organometallics on Ketones19m
- Overview of Nucleophilic Addition of Solvents13m
- Hydrates6m
- Hemiacetal9m
- Acetal12m
- Acetal Protecting Group16m
- Thioacetal6m
- Imine vs Enamine15m
- Addition of Amine Derivatives5m
- Wolff Kishner Reduction7m
- Baeyer-Villiger Oxidation39m
- Acid Chloride to Ketone7m
- Nitrile to Ketone9m
- Wittig Reaction18m
- Ketone and Aldehyde Synthesis Reactions14m
- 22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS2h 51m
- Carboxylic Acid Derivatives7m
- Naming Carboxylic Acids9m
- Diacid Nomenclature6m
- Naming Esters5m
- Naming Nitriles3m
- Acid Chloride Nomenclature5m
- Naming Anhydrides7m
- Naming Amides5m
- Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution18m
- Carboxylic Acid to Acid Chloride6m
- Fischer Esterification5m
- Acid-Catalyzed Ester Hydrolysis4m
- Saponification3m
- Transesterification5m
- Lactones, Lactams and Cyclization Reactions10m
- Carboxylation5m
- Decarboxylation Mechanism14m
- Review of Nitriles46m
- 23. The Chemistry of Thioesters, Phophate Ester and Phosphate Anhydrides1h 10m
- 24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon1h 53m
- Tautomerization9m
- Tautomers of Dicarbonyl Compounds6m
- Enolate4m
- Acid-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation4m
- Base-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation3m
- Haloform Reaction8m
- Hell-Volhard-Zelinski Reaction3m
- Overview of Alpha-Alkylations and Acylations5m
- Enolate Alkylation and Acylation12m
- Enamine Alkylation and Acylation16m
- Beta-Dicarbonyl Synthesis Pathway7m
- Acetoacetic Ester Synthesis13m
- Malonic Ester Synthesis15m
- 25. Condensation Chemistry2h 9m
- 26. Amines1h 43m
- 27. Heterocycles2h 0m
- Nomenclature of Heterocycles15m
- Acid-Base Properties of Nitrogen Heterocycles10m
- Reactions of Pyrrole, Furan, and Thiophene13m
- Directing Effects in Substituted Pyrroles, Furans, and Thiophenes16m
- Addition Reactions of Furan8m
- EAS Reactions of Pyridine17m
- SNAr Reactions of Pyridine18m
- Side-Chain Reactions of Substituted Pyridines20m
- 28. Carbohydrates5h 53m
- Monosaccharide20m
- Monosaccharides - D and L Isomerism9m
- Monosaccharides - Drawing Fischer Projections18m
- Monosaccharides - Common Structures6m
- Monosaccharides - Forming Cyclic Hemiacetals12m
- Monosaccharides - Cyclization18m
- Monosaccharides - Haworth Projections13m
- Mutarotation11m
- Epimerization9m
- Monosaccharides - Aldose-Ketose Rearrangement8m
- Monosaccharides - Alkylation10m
- Monosaccharides - Acylation7m
- Glycoside6m
- Monosaccharides - N-Glycosides18m
- Monosaccharides - Reduction (Alditols)12m
- Monosaccharides - Weak Oxidation (Aldonic Acid)7m
- Reducing Sugars23m
- Monosaccharides - Strong Oxidation (Aldaric Acid)11m
- Monosaccharides - Oxidative Cleavage27m
- Monosaccharides - Osazones10m
- Monosaccharides - Kiliani-Fischer23m
- Monosaccharides - Wohl Degradation12m
- Monosaccharides - Ruff Degradation12m
- Disaccharide30m
- Polysaccharide11m
- 29. Amino Acids4h 20m
- Proteins and Amino Acids19m
- L and D Amino Acids14m
- Polar Amino Acids14m
- Amino Acid Chart1h 18m
- Acid-Base Properties of Amino Acids33m
- Isoelectric Point14m
- Amino Acid Synthesis: HVZ Method12m
- Synthesis of Amino Acids: Acetamidomalonic Ester Synthesis16m
- Synthesis of Amino Acids: N-Phthalimidomalonic Ester Synthesis13m
- Synthesis of Amino Acids: Strecker Synthesis13m
- Reactions of Amino Acids: Esterification7m
- Reactions of Amino Acids: Acylation3m
- Reactions of Amino Acids: Hydrogenolysis6m
- Reactions of Amino Acids: Ninhydrin Test11m
- 30. Peptides and Proteins2h 42m
- Peptides12m
- Primary Protein Structure4m
- Secondary Protein Structure17m
- Tertiary Protein Structure11m
- Disulfide Bonds17m
- Quaternary Protein Structure10m
- Summary of Protein Structure7m
- Intro to Peptide Sequencing2m
- Peptide Sequencing: Partial Hydrolysis25m
- Peptide Sequencing: Partial Hydrolysis with Cyanogen Bromide7m
- Peptide Sequencing: Edman Degradation28m
- Merrifield Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis18m
- 31. Catalysis in Organic Reactions1h 30m
- 32. Lipids 2h 50m
- 33. The Organic Chemistry of Metabolic Pathways2h 52m
- Intro to Metabolism6m
- ATP and Energy6m
- Intro to Coenzymes3m
- Coenzymes in Metabolism16m
- Energy Production in Biochemical Pathways5m
- Intro to Glycolysis3m
- Catabolism of Carbohydrates: Glycolysis27m
- Glycolysis Summary15m
- Pyruvate Oxidation (Simplified)4m
- Anaerobic Respiration11m
- Catabolism of Fats: Glycerol Metabolism11m
- Intro to Citric Acid Cycle7m
- Structures of the Citric Acid Cycle19m
- The Citric Acid Cycle35m
- 34. Nucleic Acids1h 32m
- 35. Transition Metals6h 14m
- Electron Configuration of Elements45m
- Coordination Complexes20m
- Ligands24m
- Electron Counting10m
- The 18 and 16 Electron Rule13m
- Cross-Coupling General Reactions40m
- Heck Reaction40m
- Stille Reaction13m
- Suzuki Reaction25m
- Sonogashira Coupling Reaction17m
- Fukuyama Coupling Reaction15m
- Kumada Coupling Reaction13m
- Negishi Coupling Reaction16m
- Buchwald-Hartwig Amination Reaction19m
- Eglinton Reaction17m
- Catalytic Allylic Alkylation18m
- Alkene Metathesis23m
- 36. Synthetic Polymers1h 49m
- Introduction to Polymers6m
- Chain-Growth Polymers10m
- Radical Polymerization15m
- Cationic Polymerization8m
- Anionic Polymerization8m
- Polymer Stereochemistry3m
- Ziegler-Natta Polymerization4m
- Copolymers6m
- Step-Growth Polymers11m
- Step-Growth Polymers: Urethane6m
- Step-Growth Polymers: Polyurethane Mechanism10m
- Step-Growth Polymers: Epoxy Resin8m
- Polymers Structure and Properties8m
Naming Alcohols: Videos & Practice Problems
Alcohols are prioritized in naming compounds, receiving the suffix "ol" and taking precedence over double bonds in numbering. When multiple modifiers are present, it's often clearer to include their positions within the root name, such as "pent-1-ene-4-ol." This method enhances clarity, especially when distinguishing between different functional groups. Understanding these naming conventions is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the structure of organic compounds.
Like double and triple bonds, –OH groups change the reactivity of an alkane. We will now take a deeper look at how to name these functional groups, called alcohols.
How to name alcohols
How to name alcohols Video Summary
Alcohols are named as modifiers, meaning we add a suffix modifier to the root chain:
Alcohols receive highest priority (even more than double and triple bonds), so try to give them the smallest number possible. Remember:Alcohol beats all!
Naming with Multiple Modifiers
Old school vs. new school naming
Old school vs. new school naming Video Summary
When naming organic compounds, particularly alkenes and alcohols, the placement of modifiers such as location indicators is crucial for clarity. Traditionally, the location of a functional group or double bond could be placed before the root name, as seen in the example of 1-pentene. This method, often referred to as the "old school" approach, is acceptable but can lead to confusion when multiple modifiers are present.
In more complex cases, it is beneficial to incorporate the location numbers within the root name, a method known as the "new school" approach. For instance, instead of simply stating 1-pentene, one might write pent-1-ene. While this format may appear less aesthetically pleasing due to the numbers embedded in the name, it enhances clarity, especially when dealing with compounds that have both a double bond and an alcohol group.
Consider the compound pentanol, which contains both a double bond and an alcohol group. If both functional groups are located at positions 1 and 4, respectively, simply naming it 4-pentenol could lead to ambiguity regarding the positions of the double bond and the alcohol. To avoid this, a clearer designation would be 4-pentene-1-ol, where the number directly preceding the root indicates the position of the alcohol, while the number within the root specifies the location of the double bond.
Alternatively, one could also express this compound as 1-pent-4-enol, which is equally valid. The key takeaway is that each modifier must have its own distinct number to ensure that the structure of the compound is accurately represented. This method of naming is essential for effective communication in organic chemistry, particularly as the complexity of compounds increases.
As a practice exercise, consider a compound that contains both a double bond and an alcohol group. Try to determine the correct IUPAC name, ensuring that each functional group is clearly identified with its respective position number.
The biggest takeaway here is just to remember that having more than one location in front of your root name is always a mistake!
Place at least one of the locations within the root (or even all of them).
Name the following compound
Name the following compound Video Summary
In organic chemistry, understanding the nomenclature of cycloalkanes is essential, especially when dealing with complex structures that have multiple substituents. A cycloalkane is a type of hydrocarbon that contains a ring structure, and its naming convention is influenced by the number of carbon atoms in the ring and the presence of functional groups.
For instance, when naming a cycloalkane with substituents, it is crucial to identify the root name, which combines the prefix "cyclo" with the number of carbons in the ring. In the case of a six-carbon ring, the root name would be cyclohexane. However, if there are additional functional groups, such as a double bond or an alcohol group, the name must reflect these modifications. For example, if there is a double bond and an alcohol, the compound would be named cyclohexenol.
When determining the positions of substituents, the priority of functional groups plays a significant role. The alcohol group is given the highest priority and is assigned the lowest number, typically position 1. Following this, the location of other functional groups, such as double bonds or halogens, is determined based on their priority. In this context, double bonds take precedence over halogens, which influences the numbering of the carbon atoms in the ring.
For example, if the alcohol is at position 1 and the double bond is at position 2, the compound could be named 6-iodo-2-cyclohexen-1-ol. This name indicates the presence of an iodine substituent at position 6, a double bond at position 2, and an alcohol at position 1. It is important to ensure that the name is specific enough to convey the structure accurately, which may involve including numbers within the name to clarify the positions of the functional groups.
In summary, the naming of cycloalkanes with multiple substituents requires careful consideration of the structure, the priority of functional groups, and the correct placement of numbers in the name. This systematic approach ensures that the chemical identity of the compound is clearly communicated, allowing for effective understanding and discussion in the field of organic chemistry.
Do you want more practice?More sets
Go over this topic definitions with flashcardsMore sets
Here’s what students ask on this topic:
The IUPAC naming convention for alcohols involves identifying the longest carbon chain containing the hydroxyl group (-OH) and replacing the 'e' at the end of the corresponding alkane name with 'ol'. The position of the hydroxyl group is indicated by a number placed before the name. For example, CH3CH2OH is named ethanol. If other functional groups are present, the hydroxyl group takes priority in numbering. For instance, CH3CH(OH)CH3 is named 2-propanol.
When naming compounds with multiple functional groups, the hydroxyl group (-OH) takes precedence over double and triple bonds in numbering. This means you should number the carbon chain to give the hydroxyl group the lowest possible number. For example, in a compound with both a double bond and an alcohol, the alcohol gets the lower number. If you have CH3CH=CHCH2OH, it is named but-3-en-1-ol, not but-1-en-4-ol.
The old school method places the position number of the functional group before the root name, such as 1-pentene. The new school method incorporates the position number within the root name, like pent-1-ene. This becomes particularly useful when multiple modifiers are present, as it clarifies the positions of each functional group. For example, 4-pentene-1-ol (old school) can be written as pent-4-en-1-ol (new school) to clearly indicate the positions of the double bond and the hydroxyl group.
When naming a compound with both a double bond and an alcohol, the hydroxyl group takes priority in numbering. The positions of both the double bond and the hydroxyl group must be indicated. For example, if you have a compound with a double bond at position 1 and an alcohol at position 4, it can be named as pent-1-en-4-ol or 4-pentene-1-ol. The new school method, pent-1-en-4-ol, is often preferred for clarity.
Including the position of the hydroxyl group in the name of an alcohol is crucial for accurately identifying the structure of the compound. The position number ensures that there is no ambiguity about where the hydroxyl group is located on the carbon chain. For example, 1-butanol and 2-butanol are different compounds with distinct properties, and the position number helps differentiate them clearly.