Monosaccharides, which are polyols (multi-alcohols with carbonyls), can undergo reduction reactions, leading to the formation of alditols, also known as sugar alcohols. This process involves the conversion of monosaccharides into compounds that no longer possess carbonyl groups, thus distinguishing them from traditional sugars. Alditols, such as sorbitol and mannitol, are commonly used in the food industry as sugar substitutes, thickeners, and in medicine as laxatives.

The reduction of monosaccharides typically employs sodium borohydride (NaBH 4 ), a weak reducing agent capable of converting aldehydes to alcohols. For instance, when D-mannose is reduced with NaBH 4 followed by protonation with H 3 O+, the resulting product is an alcohol that resembles D-mannose, with the only difference being the reduction of the carbonyl group. The stereochemistry of the original sugar is preserved during this reduction process, meaning that the configuration at the chiral centers remains unchanged.

In contrast, the reduction of ketoses, such as D-fructose, leads to a mixture of products due to the potential for racemization at the second carbon. This occurs because the hydride can be donated from either side of the ketone, resulting in two different sugar alcohols. The mechanism of reduction involves nucleophilic addition, where NaBH 4 acts as a hydride donor, attacking the carbonyl carbon and forming a tetrahedral intermediate. Protonation then occurs, yielding the final alcohol product.

Overall, the reduction of monosaccharides is a significant reaction in carbohydrate chemistry, allowing for the production of various sugar alcohols with applications in food and medicine. Understanding the mechanisms and outcomes of these reactions is essential for exploring the functional versatility of carbohydrates.