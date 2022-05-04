Understanding the reactivity of radicals can be effectively approached through both resonance theory and molecular orbital (MO) theory. Radicals, which are species with unpaired electrons, can exhibit resonance, allowing them to stabilize and delocalize their unpaired electrons across multiple atoms. In resonance theory, we utilize fish hook arrows to illustrate the movement of these unpaired electrons. For a given radical, we can draw resonance structures that show how the radical can shift its position, typically resulting in new double bonds and new radical sites. This process indicates that the reactive sites of the radical are located at specific positions within the conjugated system, often denoted as positions A and C.

In resonance theory, we conclude that the radical character is predicted at these positions, meaning they are likely to participate in chemical reactions. When we analyze the radical using MO theory, we begin by identifying the number of atomic orbitals involved. For a conjugated system with three atoms, we have three energy states, which we label as Ψ 1 , Ψ 2 , and Ψ 3 . The total number of electrons in this system includes one radical electron and two pi electrons from the double bonds, leading to a total of three electrons.

Constructing the MO diagram involves determining the phases of the orbitals and their nodes. The first orbital has no nodes, the second has one node, and the third has two nodes. According to the Aufbau principle, we fill the orbitals starting from the lowest energy level, adhering to the Pauli exclusion principle, which states that no two electrons can occupy the same quantum state. This filling results in a situation where the radical can only react at positions A and C, as position B is a node and cannot accommodate any electrons.

Thus, MO theory reinforces the findings from resonance theory, confirming that the radical's reactivity is limited to positions A and C, while position B is non-reactive due to the absence of electrons. This dual approach highlights the importance of both resonance and molecular orbital theory in predicting the behavior of radicals in chemical reactions, with MO theory providing a more comprehensive understanding of the underlying principles governing reactivity.