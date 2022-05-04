Conjugated molecules exhibit a fascinating ability to absorb light energy, which can lead to the conversion of that energy into mechanical energy by promoting electrons to higher energy states. This process significantly alters the molecular orbitals involved, specifically the Highest Occupied Molecular Orbital (HOMO) and the Lowest Unoccupied Molecular Orbital (LUMO). Understanding these changes is crucial for predicting the reactivity of these molecules.

For instance, consider 1,3-butadiene, a conjugated system that can be excited by light. In its ground state, this molecule contains four π electrons, which occupy the molecular orbitals in a specific order. The HOMO is designated as ψ 2 , while the LUMO is ψ 3 . When 1,3-butadiene is irradiated with photons, one of the electrons absorbs energy and is promoted to a higher energy orbital. After this excitation, the configuration changes: the original two electrons in the HOMO remain, while one electron is promoted to the LUMO, now designated as ψ 4 .

This transition highlights the dynamic nature of molecular orbitals in response to light. The new HOMO becomes ψ 3 , and the LUMO shifts to ψ 4 . This manipulation of electron states through light exposure is essential for understanding how conjugated molecules can be engineered for various applications, including photochemical reactions and materials science.

In summary, the ability to excite electrons in conjugated molecules not only alters their electronic structure but also has profound implications for their chemical reactivity and potential applications in technology.