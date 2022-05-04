In the realm of electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) mechanisms, a significant category involves the use of carbocations as active electrophiles. This category can be referred to as the "any carbocation" category of EAS mechanisms. Essentially, any reaction capable of generating carbocations can potentially participate in EAS, allowing benzene to attack the carbocation directly. However, the focus will be on two prevalent methods that frequently arise in organic chemistry: reactions catalyzed by hydrofluoric acid (HF) and those promoted by boron trifluoride (BF 3 ).

The first mechanism involves HF, where a double bond reacts with HF, resulting in the formation of a carbocation through an addition reaction. The electrophilic hydrogen in HF is attracted to the double bond due to its strong dipole, leading to an intermediate with a positive charge. In this scenario, the carbocation does not undergo rearrangement, but it is crucial to be aware of potential shifts in other contexts. Following the formation of the carbocation, benzene acts as a nucleophile, competing with fluoride ions. The benzene ring successfully attacks the carbocation, yielding a high yield of the alkylated product, which can be represented as a cyclobutyl group attached to the benzene ring. The elimination step is facilitated by the fluoride ion, regenerating HF and confirming that HF acts as a true catalyst in this reaction.

The second mechanism involves alcohols and BF 3 , a strong Lewis acid. In this case, the bond between carbon and oxygen in the alcohol breaks, allowing the oxygen to donate its electrons to the empty p orbital of boron, resulting in the formation of a carbocation. Similar to the previous mechanism, the benzene ring then reacts with the carbocation. However, in this instance, the elimination step is slightly more complex. Instead of the hydroxyl group directly participating, one of the fluorine atoms from BF 3 reacts to facilitate the elimination, producing the same cyclobutyl group attached to the benzene. It is important to note that BF 3 is consumed in the reaction, which classifies this process as an acid-promoted reaction rather than a catalyzed one.

Both mechanisms exemplify Friedel-Crafts alkylation, characterized by the generation of a carbocation and the subsequent alkylation of the benzene ring. Understanding these mechanisms is essential for mastering EAS reactions and recognizing the role of carbocations in organic synthesis.