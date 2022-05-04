Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) is a well-known reaction involving benzene, but benzene can also undergo nucleophilic aromatic substitution, commonly referred to as SNAr. This process occurs when a strong nucleophile attacks the aromatic ring, leading to a two-step reaction mechanism that includes an addition step followed by an elimination step.

In the SNAr mechanism, the reaction begins with a strong nucleophile attacking the benzene at a site where a good leaving group is present. This attack results in the formation of an anionic sigma complex, which is characterized by a negative charge distributed across the aromatic system. Unlike the cationic sigma complex formed in EAS, the anionic intermediate is less stable due to the already electron-rich nature of benzene. The nucleophile's attack effectively breaks a bond in the benzene ring, creating this unstable intermediate.

After the formation of the anionic sigma complex, the reaction proceeds to the elimination step. Here, the negative charge reforms a double bond, resulting in the expulsion of the leaving group. This substitution process ultimately yields a product where the nucleophile has replaced the leaving group on the benzene ring.

For example, in the Dow process, chlorobenzene reacts with sodium hydroxide (NaOH) under high temperature and pressure to produce phenol. The reaction requires these extreme conditions to stabilize the anionic intermediate formed during the nucleophilic attack. The resonance structures of the anionic intermediate illustrate the distribution of the negative charge and the formation of new bonds, leading to the final product.

Overall, while SNAr shares similarities with EAS, such as the concept of substitution, it is distinct in its mechanism and the nature of the intermediates involved. Understanding the nuances of these reactions is crucial for grasping the broader landscape of aromatic chemistry.