Polymers are large molecules composed of repeating structural units known as monomers. There are two primary types of polymerization processes: chain growth and step growth. Understanding the differences between these two methods is crucial for grasping how polymers are formed and manipulated.

Chain growth polymers are formed through a process where monomers add to a growing chain one at a time, typically initiated by a free radical or another reactive species. This method allows for the rapid growth of the polymer chain, and these polymers can be molded by heat, making them versatile for various applications.

On the other hand, step growth polymers are created through the reaction of two or more different monomers, which can combine in various ways, such as forming dimers or trimers. This process involves the gradual combination of monomers, leading to the formation of larger polymer chains. Unlike chain growth, the polymerization in step growth can occur at any point along the chain, and the growth is not limited to the ends of the polymer.

It is important to note that both types of polymers can be affected by heat, although their molding processes may differ. In step growth polymerization, the polymer grows by the combination of monomers, and the reaction can continue until the desired molecular weight is achieved. This means that the statement regarding the molding capabilities of chain growth and step growth polymers is misleading; both can indeed be molded by heat.

In summary, while chain growth polymers are characterized by the sequential addition of monomers, step growth polymers involve the combination of various monomers to form larger structures. Understanding these distinctions is essential for selecting the appropriate polymerization method for specific applications.