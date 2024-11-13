Polymers are large molecules formed by the repetition of smaller units known as monomers. These macromolecules exhibit high molecular weights, typically ranging from \(10^4\) to \(10^6\) atomic mass units. To visualize this, imagine monomers as spheres that can be linked together through a process called polymerization, resulting in a long chain known as a polymer.
For instance, consider ethene, a simple alkene. When multiple ethene molecules are connected using a catalyst, they form polyethylene, which is essentially many ethene units combined. The prefix "poly-" signifies "many," indicating the repeated nature of the ethylene group in the polymer structure.
Plastics are a specific category of polymers that can be molded when heated and maintain their shape upon cooling. A common example of this is polyethylene, which is used in everyday items like plastic water bottles. Thus, the relationship between monomers and polymers is fundamental, as the combination of monomers leads to the creation of various polymers that are integral to many products we use daily.