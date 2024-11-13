Step growth polymers are a category of polymers that form through a process where individual monomers link together in a series of steps, resulting in larger polymer chains. This process often involves the formation of smaller fragments, such as dimers (two monomers), trimers (three monomers), or even tetramers (four monomers), which subsequently combine to create the final polymer structure.
Within the realm of step growth polymers, condensation polymers are a specific type characterized by their linear structure. These polymers are formed from bifunctional monomers, which possess two reactive functional groups. The reaction between these functional groups leads to the elimination of a small molecule, such as water, hence the term "condensation." This process emphasizes the importance of the monomer's bifunctionality, as it allows for the formation of long chains through repeated reactions.
In summary, while all condensation polymers are step growth polymers, not all step growth polymers are condensation polymers. The key distinction lies in the linear nature and the specific monomer functionality that defines condensation polymers.