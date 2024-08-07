Energy from ultraviolet (UV) or visible light can promote an electron from a lower energy state to a higher energy molecular orbital (MO). For example, in 1,3-butadiene, which contains four π electrons, these electrons occupy atomic p orbitals. When represented in a molecular orbital diagram, the electrons are arranged as follows: one up, one down, one up, and one down. In this context, the highest occupied molecular orbital (HOMO) is the orbital with the highest energy that contains electrons, while the lowest unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO) is the next higher energy orbital that is empty.
When UV radiation is applied, one of the π electrons can be excited to a higher energy state, resulting in a new arrangement of electrons: one up, one down, one up, and one down in the higher orbital. This transition alters the definitions of HOMO and LUMO; the original HOMO becomes the new LUMO, and the previously unoccupied orbital now becomes the new HOMO. This electron promotion affects the λmax, or the maximum wavelength of absorption, as the energy gap between molecular orbitals decreases with increasing energy levels. Thus, applying UV or visible light can effectively excite electrons, promoting them to higher energy molecular orbitals and influencing the compound's optical properties.