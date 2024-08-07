The transition from the π molecular orbital to the π* molecular orbital corresponds to the wavelength at which maximum absorption occurs, known as λ max . This λ max is influenced by the energy gap between the highest occupied molecular orbital (HOMO) and the lowest unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO). As the number of conjugated double bonds in a molecule increases, the energy gap decreases, leading to an increase in λ max . This relationship indicates that a higher degree of conjugation results in a longer wavelength of light being absorbed.

To understand the connection between energy and wavelength, we can refer to the equation:

E = \(\frac{hc}{\lambda}\)

In this equation, E represents energy, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. The inverse relationship between energy and wavelength means that as energy decreases, wavelength increases. Therefore, a decrease in energy corresponds to an increase in λ max .

For example, in 1,3-butadiene, which has four π electrons, the application of UV radiation promotes one electron from the HOMO to the LUMO, resulting in a λ max of 217 nanometers. In contrast, 1,3,5-hexatriene, with six π electrons, exhibits a λ max of 258 nanometers after similar irradiation. The increase in λ max for hexatriene is attributed to its greater conjugation compared to butadiene.