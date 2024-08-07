The Woodward-Pfizer rules provide a systematic approach to estimate the maximum wavelength of absorption, known as lambda max (λ max ), for conjugated systems. These rules categorize the contributions to λ max into four main areas: the conjugated diene, alkyl oxochromic groups, exocyclic double bonds, and homoanular dienes.

Starting with the conjugated diene, it has a base λ max value of 217 nanometers. Each additional conjugated double bond increases λ max by 30 nanometers. For instance, if a conjugated diene has two additional double bonds, the calculation would be:

217 nm + (2 × 30 nm) = 277 nm.

Next, alkyl oxochromic groups, which are non-conjugated groups attached to the conjugated system, contribute an increase of 5 nanometers for each alkyl group. If there are four alkyl groups, the contribution would be:

4 × 5 nm = 20 nm.

Adding this to the previous total gives:

277 nm + 20 nm = 297 nm.

For exocyclic double bonds, which involve a double bond with one vanillic carbon as part of a ring and another extending outside, each contributes an additional 5 nanometers. If there are two such bonds, the contribution would be:

2 × 5 nm = 10 nm.

Thus, the total becomes:

297 nm + 10 nm = 307 nm.

Finally, homoanular dienes, which are conjugated dienes in the same ring in a cis configuration, add 39 nanometers each. If there is one homoanular diene, the contribution is:

39 nm.

Adding this to the previous total results in:

307 nm + 39 nm = 346 nm.