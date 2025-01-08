In the absence of oxygen, pyruvate undergoes anaerobic respiration through a process known as fermentation. This process is crucial for generating energy when oxygen is not available. During glycolysis, glucose is broken down to produce pyruvate, along with a net gain of ATP. However, without oxygen, the pathway shifts to fermentation, which serves to regenerate NAD+ from NADH. This regeneration is essential because NAD+ is required for glycolysis to continue, allowing for the ongoing oxidation of glucose to produce more pyruvate.
In summary, fermentation enables cells to maintain ATP production under anaerobic conditions by recycling NAD+. If oxygen were present, pyruvate would instead enter aerobic respiration, where it is converted into Acetyl CoA, subsequently entering the citric acid cycle (Krebs cycle) to produce additional NADH, FADH2, and ATP. However, in the absence of oxygen, this aerobic pathway is inaccessible, and fermentation becomes the primary means of energy production.