In the process of glycolysis, bond cleavage occurs through a series of reactions involving fructose 1,6-bisphosphate. This process begins with a retro-aldol reaction, where an iminium intermediate is formed. The iminium structure is characterized by a carbon double-bonded to nitrogen, which plays a crucial role in the subsequent steps.

Initially, fructose 1,6-bisphosphate interacts with an enzyme that contains an amino group, leading to the formation of the iminium intermediate. This intermediate undergoes cleavage between carbons 3 and 4, resulting in the production of an enamine and glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate. An enamine is defined as a structure where two carbons are double-bonded, with one carbon single-bonded to a nitrogen atom.

The mechanism involves a basic residue that deprotonates the iminium, facilitating the formation of a double bond and breaking the bond between the two carbons. This reaction ultimately leads to the creation of the enamine structure, which can be further analyzed by numbering the carbon atoms involved.

Following this, the enamine undergoes tautomerization and hydrolysis, producing dihydroxyacetone phosphate (DHAP). During tautomerization, the nitrogen in the enamine forms a double bond with a carbon, resulting in the breaking of a pi bond and the addition of a proton (H+). This transformation yields an iminium ion, which is a protonated form of the imine, characterized by a positive charge due to its four bonds.

Finally, through hydrolysis, the iminium ion is cleaved, resulting in the formation of a carbonyl group and completing the conversion to DHAP. This series of reactions, from the formation of the iminium intermediate to the production of DHAP, illustrates the intricate bond cleavage mechanisms that are essential in glycolysis.