The citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle, begins with the formation of citrate, which is a crucial step in cellular respiration. In this initial reaction, an acetyl group from acetyl CoA combines with oxaloacetate, specifically at carbon 2, to produce citrate, the second metabolite in the cycle.

The mechanism starts with a basic residue that deprotonates the alpha hydrogen of oxaloacetate. This deprotonation leads to the breaking of a bond, allowing carbon to retain the electrons and form a double bond, resulting in the creation of an enolate. This process is known as enolization, which is essential for the subsequent steps.

Next, the enolate formed from acetyl CoA reacts with the acetyl CoA molecule. The oxygen from the enolate donates its lone pair to form a pi bond with the carbon, causing the existing pi bond to break. This reaction is crucial as it prevents the carbon from exceeding its tetravalent state, leading to the formation of a hydroxyl group through the addition of a proton (H+).

At this stage, an intermediate is formed through what is referred to as aldol addition. The final step involves thioester hydrolysis, where the bond between the sulfur in CoA and the acetyl group is cleaved. This reaction results in the formation of a carboxylate group, ultimately yielding citrate.

In summary, the mechanism of citrate formation in the citric acid cycle involves a series of well-coordinated steps, including enolization, aldol addition, and thioester hydrolysis, leading to the production of citrate, which plays a vital role in energy production within the cell.