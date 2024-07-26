Nucleotides are the building blocks of nucleic acids, consisting of three essential components: a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base. Understanding the differences between the sugars in DNA and RNA is crucial for grasping the structure of these nucleotides.

In DNA, the sugar is deoxyribose, which is characterized by the absence of one oxygen atom compared to ribose, the sugar found in RNA. This absence of an oxygen atom is what gives deoxyribose its name, as it literally means "without oxygen." Therefore, it is incorrect to state that the sugar in DNA has an extra hydroxyl (–OH) group compared to RNA; rather, it has one less oxygen overall.

All nucleotides indeed contain a nitrogenous base, which can be one of four types: adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine in DNA, and adenine, uracil, cytosine, or guanine in RNA. This characteristic is fundamental to the structure of nucleotides and is a true statement.

It is also important to note that not all nucleotides contain ribose sugar. DNA nucleotides specifically contain deoxyribose sugar, while RNA nucleotides contain ribose sugar. This distinction is vital for understanding the differences between DNA and RNA.

In summary, the accurate statement regarding nucleotides is that all nucleotides contain a nitrogenous base, while the differences in sugar types highlight the unique properties of DNA and RNA.