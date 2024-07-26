The primary structure of nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA, is defined by the sequence of nucleotides linked together by phosphodiester bonds. Each nucleotide consists of three essential components: a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base. The connection between two nucleotides occurs through phosphodiester bonds, which specifically link the phosphate group of one nucleotide to the sugar of another, forming a continuous chain.

In this structure, the repeating sequence of phosphate and sugar forms the backbone of the nucleic acid, often represented as a series of alternating phosphate and sugar units. The nitrogenous bases, which can vary among nucleotides, extend from the sugar molecules. These bases can be identical or different, contributing to the genetic information encoded within the nucleic acid.

To summarize, the primary structure of nucleic acids is a linear arrangement of nucleotides connected by phosphodiester bonds, creating a stable framework that supports the diverse functions of nucleic acids in biological systems.