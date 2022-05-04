Understanding hybridization is crucial for predicting the geometry and bonding properties of molecules. Hybridization can be determined by counting the number of bond sites around an atom, which includes both atoms bonded to it and lone pairs of electrons. Each bond site, whether from a single, double, or triple bond, counts as one site, while lone pairs also count as one site. This approach simplifies the process of determining the type of hybrid orbitals involved.

When an atom has four bond sites, such as a carbon atom with four single bonds, it undergoes sp3 hybridization. This involves the mixing of one s orbital and three p orbitals, resulting in four equivalent hybrid orbitals of the same energy, known as degenerate orbitals. The geometry associated with sp3 hybridization is tetrahedral, with bond angles of approximately 109.5 degrees. The s character in this case is 25%, as one out of the four orbitals is derived from the s orbital.

If an atom has three bond sites, such as a carbon with a double bond and two single bonds, it exhibits sp2 hybridization. This involves one s orbital and two p orbitals, yielding three hybrid orbitals. The remaining p orbital remains unhybridized. The geometry for sp2 hybridization is trigonal planar, with bond angles of 120 degrees. The s character here is 33%, as one out of three orbitals is from the s orbital.

In cases where there are only two bond sites, such as a carbon with two double bonds, the hybridization is sp. This involves one s orbital and one p orbital, resulting in two hybrid orbitals, while the other two p orbitals remain unhybridized. The geometry for sp hybridization is linear, with bond angles of 180 degrees. The s character in this scenario is 50%, as one out of two orbitals is from the s orbital.

In summary, the type of hybridization can be easily predicted by counting the bond sites around an atom. This method not only determines the hybridization type but also provides insights into the molecular geometry and bond angles, which are essential for understanding chemical reactivity and properties.