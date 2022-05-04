Organic chemistry is fundamentally the chemistry of life, focusing on the study of molecules that are primarily created and utilized by biological systems. This branch of chemistry is crucial because it directly relates to our daily experiences and the substances we encounter. For instance, common products like hairspray contain various organic molecules, which, although they may seem unfamiliar now, will become clearer as you progress through the course. Understanding these molecules involves learning how to interpret their structures and the elements they comprise.

While you may have previously studied concepts in general chemistry such as the periodic table, stoichiometry, and electrochemistry, only a few of these ideas will carry over into organic chemistry, particularly periodic trends. The focus will shift towards understanding how organic compounds interact within biological systems, which also leads into the realm of biochemistry. Although biochemistry will not be the primary focus of this course, it is important to recognize that it builds upon the principles of organic chemistry.

Moreover, organic chemistry encompasses both beneficial and harmful applications. For example, while many organic compounds are essential for life, some can be destructive, such as nerve gases that involve organic molecules like acetylcholine and acetic acid. This duality highlights the significance of organic chemistry in both health and safety contexts.

As you embark on this journey into organic chemistry, keep in mind its relevance not only in academic settings but also in everyday life, as it provides a deeper understanding of the chemical processes that underpin biological functions and interactions.