When water is added to a triple bond, the resulting product is a vinyl alcohol, which is an alcohol directly attached to a double bond. This process leads to a significant transformation due to a phenomenon known as tautomerization. Tautomerization involves the reversible rearrangement of atoms, specifically the swapping of a hydrogen atom and a pi bond. This unique reaction is crucial because it alters the functional group of the compound.

Initially, the product formed from the hydration of a triple bond is called an enol, which combines the characteristics of an alkene (indicated by "ene") and an alcohol (indicated by "ol"). However, this enol is not stable and quickly undergoes tautomerization to form a more stable keto form, which is a ketone or aldehyde. During this process, the double bond shifts, and the hydrogen atom moves, resulting in the formation of a carbonyl group. For example, a vinyl alcohol (enol) can convert into a ketone, where the structure changes from a CH2 group to a CH3 group.

The equilibrium between the enol and keto forms is not equal; the keto form is generally favored due to its stability. This means that upon hydration of a triple bond, the predominant product will be a ketone or aldehyde, rather than the enol. Understanding this transformation is essential for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving triple bonds and their hydration.