Catalytic hydrogenation is a significant reaction in organic chemistry that involves the addition of hydrogen (H 2 ) to double or triple bonds, effectively converting them into single bonds and resulting in the formation of alkanes. This process is characterized by the transformation of one pi bond into two sigma bonds, which is a hallmark of addition reactions. The outcome of catalytic hydrogenation is the saturation of hydrocarbons, where the addition of hydrogen atoms leads to the formation of alkanes from alkenes or alkynes.

In this reaction, the addition of hydrogen occurs through a mechanism known as syn addition, meaning that the hydrogen atoms are added to the same side of the double bond. This stereochemical outcome is due to the involvement of a metal catalyst, which coordinates the hydrogen atoms in such a way that they approach the double bond from the same side. Common metal catalysts used in catalytic hydrogenation include nickel, platinum, and palladium. When H 2 is combined with one of these catalysts, the reaction is classified as catalytic hydrogenation.

Another important catalyst in this context is Wilkinson's catalyst, which consists of rhodium coordinated with triphenylphosphine and chlorine. This catalyst also facilitates the addition of hydrogen to double bonds, yielding the same products as other metal catalysts but through a different mechanism. Regardless of the catalyst used, the fundamental reaction remains the same: for each double bond present, two hydrogen atoms are added, resulting in the saturation of the carbon chain.

The general reaction can be summarized as follows: when an alkene or alkyne is treated with H 2 in the presence of a metal catalyst, the product will be an alkane. For example, if an alkene is subjected to catalytic hydrogenation, the resulting product will have the same carbon backbone but with all double bonds converted to single bonds, effectively increasing the number of hydrogen atoms attached to the carbon atoms.

In terms of reaction representation, if you start with a compound containing a double bond, the addition of H 2 will lead to the formation of an alkane, where the original double bond is replaced by two new hydrogen atoms. This process does not involve carbocation intermediates, so rearrangements are not a concern, and the addition of hydrogen is straightforward.