Thiols, the sulfur analogs of alcohols, exhibit distinct chemical properties due to the presence of sulfur instead of oxygen. One significant difference is that thiols are more acidic than typical alcohols. This increased acidity arises from the larger size of sulfur, which facilitates the release of a hydrogen atom, allowing the thiol to form a thiolate anion when exposed to a base. The thiolate, characterized by a negative charge on the sulfur atom, becomes a potent nucleophile, enabling it to participate in various chemical reactions.

One of the primary reactions involving thiolates is sulfide synthesis. The process begins with a thiol, which resembles an alcohol but contains sulfur. When a base is introduced, it deprotonates the thiol, generating the thiolate anion. This thiolate can then engage in an SN2 reaction with an appropriate alkyl halide. It is crucial to note that the alkyl halide must be of the right type; for instance, tertiary alkyl halides are unsuitable for SN2 reactions due to steric hindrance.

In the sulfide synthesis mechanism, the base first removes the acidic hydrogen from the thiol, resulting in the formation of the thiolate anion. This negatively charged species can then perform a backside attack on the alkyl halide, leading to the substitution of the halide with the thiolate. The final product is a sulfide, which is structurally analogous to an ether but contains sulfur in place of oxygen. This reaction highlights the versatility of thiolates in organic synthesis, showcasing their ability to form new carbon-sulfur bonds efficiently.