Life on Earth is fundamentally built upon four major macromolecules: sugars, lipids, nucleic acids, and proteins. Among these, proteins play a crucial role, forming the structural and functional basis of nearly every component in the human body. To understand proteins, we first need to define them as polypeptides that serve a biological function. This distinction is essential; a polypeptide that does not contribute to any biological process is not classified as a protein.

To delve deeper, we must understand what a polypeptide is, starting with the concept of a peptide. A peptide is a polymer made up of monomeric units known as alpha amino acids. Each alpha amino acid consists of an amino group (a nitrogen atom bonded to hydrogen atoms), a carboxylic acid group, and a unique side chain referred to as the R group. The term "alpha" indicates the position of the amino group relative to the carbonyl group (C=O) in the molecule, specifically at the alpha carbon, which is adjacent to the carbonyl.

The 20 common alpha amino acids differ only in their R groups, which are carbon structures that define their unique properties. When amino acids link together, they form peptide bonds through a dehydration reaction, where a molecule of water is released. This bond connects the carbon of one amino acid to the nitrogen of another, creating a chain known as a peptide. The sequence of amino acids in this chain is referred to as the primary structure of a protein.

As amino acids join to form peptides, each dehydrated amino acid is termed a residue. For example, in a tripeptide composed of three amino acids, each amino acid that has lost water is called a residue. The nomenclature for peptides includes dipeptides (two amino acids), tripeptides (three amino acids), and oligopeptides (4 to 10 amino acids). A polypeptide is defined as a chain of 11 to 50 amino acids. While some sources may classify chains longer than 50 amino acids as proteins, the definitions can overlap, and the distinction is not always clear-cut.

Understanding these foundational concepts about amino acids, peptides, and polypeptides sets the stage for exploring the standard amino acids and their roles in protein structure and function in subsequent discussions.