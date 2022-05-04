Mass spectrometry is a powerful analytical technique used to determine the molecular weight of unknown samples. The process typically begins with electron impact ionization (EI), where high-energy electrons collide with the sample molecules, generating a high-energy intermediate known as a radical cation. This occurs during the ionization phase, where the sample is first vaporized into a gas before being ionized.

When the electrons strike the molecules, they dislodge one electron, resulting in a molecular ion, which retains the original molecular structure but carries a positive charge due to the missing electron. This molecular ion is often denoted as M+ or referred to as the parent ion. Understanding this terminology is crucial, as it helps in interpreting mass spectra.

After ionization, the charged fragments are subjected to a magnetic field, which deflects them based on their mass-to-charge ratio (m/z). Smaller ions are deflected more than larger ones due to their lower inertia, allowing for the determination of their relative sizes. The mass spectrometer ultimately provides readings that reflect the mass of the cationic fragments, which are typically positively charged.

The mass spectrum generated displays various peaks, with the tallest peak representing the molecular ion, which corresponds to the original sample's molecular weight. For example, in the case of methane (CH 4 ), the molecular weight is calculated as 12 (for carbon) + 4 (for four hydrogens), totaling 16. Although an electron is removed during ionization, its negligible mass means the molecular weight remains effectively unchanged.

Other peaks in the mass spectrum represent fragment ions, which occur when the molecule breaks apart. For instance, a peak at 15 corresponds to the loss of one hydrogen atom (M-1), while a peak at 14 indicates the loss of two hydrogens (M-2). The relative heights of these peaks provide insight into the likelihood of these fragments forming during the ionization process, with more common fragments appearing more prominently.

The x-axis of the mass spectrum represents the mass-to-charge ratio, while the y-axis indicates relative abundance. The relative abundance is expressed as a percentage compared to the tallest peak, known as the base peak, which is assigned a value of 100%. For example, if a peak has a relative abundance of 85%, it means that for every 100 molecules represented by the base peak, approximately 85 of those correspond to that fragment.

In summary, mass spectrometry is an essential tool for analyzing molecular weights and understanding the composition of unknown samples through the generation and detection of charged fragments.