A sigmatropic shift is a specific type of intramolecular pericyclic reaction characterized by the rearrangement of sigma bonds without altering the number of pi bonds present in the reactants and products. In this reaction, one sigma bond is broken while another is formed, leading to the creation of constitutional isomers. This means that while the connectivity of atoms changes, the overall composition remains the same, with no atoms being added or removed.

During a sigmatropic shift, the pi bonds may change position, but their quantity remains constant. This reaction typically involves a cyclic mechanism, where the breaking and forming of bonds occur simultaneously in a concerted manner. As a result, the products of a sigmatropic shift are often very similar in appearance to the reactants, making it challenging to identify the changes without analyzing the bonding structure.

Common examples of sigmatropic shifts include the Cope rearrangement and the Claisen rearrangement. These reactions exemplify the concept of rearrangement without the alteration of pi bond counts. In a typical sigmatropic shift, the reaction is heat-activated, and the mechanism can be visualized by tracking the movement of electrons as bonds are broken and formed. For instance, if starting with two pi bonds, the reaction will yield two pi bonds in the product, confirming the nature of the sigmatropic shift.

To illustrate the mechanism, one can visualize the breaking of a sigma bond and the formation of a new sigma bond, while simultaneously shifting the position of the pi bonds. This concerted process emphasizes the interconnectedness of the bonds involved and highlights the unique nature of sigmatropic shifts in organic chemistry.