Step growth polymerization involves various reactions that lead to the formation of polymers from bifunctional monomers. There are five primary types of step growth polymerization reactions, with the first three following a nucleophilic acyl substitution mechanism. These include:

1. **Amide Formation**: This reaction occurs between alcohols and amines, resulting in the creation of amides. The process involves the loss of water, a characteristic of condensation reactions.

2. **Ester Formation**: Carboxylic acids react with alcohols to form esters, again through a condensation mechanism that releases water.

3. **Ester Formation from Acyl Chlorides**: Acyl chlorides can also react with alcohols to produce esters, following a similar nucleophilic acyl substitution pathway.

The last two types of reactions do not adhere to the typical nucleophilic acyl substitution mechanism and involve different processes, such as nucleophilic addition and SN2 reactions. These include:

4. **Polycarbonate Formation**: This reaction involves phosgene (a carbonyl compound with two chlorines) and a diol, leading to the formation of polycarbonates through the loss of HCl.

5. **Polyurethane Formation**: In this process, toluene diisocyanate, which contains two isocyanate groups, reacts to form polyurethanes. This reaction can be viewed as an addition reaction where the nitrogen's lone pair interacts with hydrogen, facilitating bond rearrangements.

Lastly, epoxy resin formation occurs when epichlorohydrin reacts with Bisphenol A (BPA), a compound made of two phenolic groups connected to a central carbon. This reaction results in the creation of epoxy resins, showcasing another type of step growth polymerization.

Overall, these five reactions illustrate the diversity of step growth polymerization, emphasizing the importance of bifunctional monomers and the various mechanisms involved in polymer formation.