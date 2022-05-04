The Steely reaction is a significant method in organic chemistry that facilitates the formation of new carbon-carbon bonds through the reaction of organostannane compounds with carbon halides. This reaction is particularly useful for synthesizing conjugated compounds, including alkenes, styrenes, and biaryl compounds. In the context of cross-coupling reactions, the general format involves a carbon halide, typically represented as R1X, reacting with a coupling agent, denoted as R2C. A transition metal complex, often a palladium catalyst, is employed to facilitate the coupling process, resulting in a coupling product along with by-product waste.In the Steely reaction, the carbon halide retains its role, while the coupling agent is specifically an organostannane, which is an organic compound containing tin. The organostannane is represented as Sn(R1)(R2)(R3), where R1, R2, and R3 are typically alkyl groups such as methyl, ethyl, or butyl. The halide X in the carbon halide can be a good leaving group, such as chlorine, bromine, iodine, or triflate.The fundamental mechanism of the Steely reaction involves the simultaneous loss of the halide group (X) from the carbon halide and the tin portion from the organostannane, leading to the formation of a new bond between R1 and R2. This process is particularly noteworthy for its stereospecificity when generating conjugated dienes. If either R1 or R2 is a vinyl group, the reaction preserves the E or Z configuration of the alkene, which is crucial for determining the nature of the final product. Understanding this stereochemistry is essential for predicting the outcome of the reaction and the properties of the resulting compounds.
The Steely reaction is a cross-coupling process where an organostannane reacts with a carbon halide to form new carbon-carbon bonds, producing conjugated compounds like alkenes and styrenes. The mechanism involves three key steps: oxidative addition, transmetalation, and reductive elimination, facilitated by a palladium catalyst. This reaction is stereospecific, maintaining the E/Z configuration of vinyl groups, which is crucial for determining the product's structure. The overall goal is to create more stable conjugated products while regenerating the palladium catalyst for further reactions.
The Stelen reaction is a significant example of a coupling reaction, characterized by three major steps: oxidative addition, transmetalation, and reductive elimination. In the first step, oxidative addition, a carbon halide is added to a transition metal complex, typically involving palladium. The lone pair of electrons from the palladium's d orbital interacts with the halogen (X) of the carbon halide, resulting in the formation of a new complex. This complex retains the original ligands of palladium while incorporating the R1 group from the carbon halide and the X group.
Next, during the transmetalation step, the R2 group is transferred from an organostannane compound to the palladium complex. In this process, a bond between the R2 group and the tin breaks, allowing the R2 group to bond with palladium while the halogen is released and attaches to the tin structure. At this stage, the palladium complex now holds R1 and R2 groups along with its two original ligands, while the tin compound is left with the halogen attached.
The final step, reductive elimination, leads to the formation of the coupling product and the regeneration of the palladium catalyst. Here, the R1 and R2 groups bond together, resulting in the coupling product (R1-R2) and restoring the palladium catalyst to its original state. This regeneration is crucial as it allows the palladium to participate in further reactions, aiming to achieve a stable electron count, typically around 16 or 18 electrons, which is favorable for transition metal complexes.
Overall, the Stelen reaction exemplifies the goal of synthesizing more conjugated and stable products through a systematic approach involving the manipulation of organometallic compounds. The process not only highlights the importance of the palladium catalyst but also emphasizes the underlying principles of stability and electron configuration in transition metal chemistry.
Determine the product from the following Stille Reaction.
Determine the product from the following Stille Reaction.
Here's what students ask on this topic:
The Stille reaction is a cross-coupling process in organic chemistry where an organostannane (an organic tin compound) reacts with a carbon halide to form new carbon-carbon bonds. This reaction is facilitated by a palladium catalyst and is used to produce conjugated compounds such as alkenes, styrenes, and biaryl compounds. The mechanism involves three key steps: oxidative addition, transmetalation, and reductive elimination. The reaction is stereospecific, maintaining the E/Z configuration of vinyl groups, which is crucial for determining the product's structure.
The Stille reaction mechanism involves three major steps:
- Oxidative Addition: The carbon halide adds to the palladium catalyst, forming a complex with the R1 group and the halide.
- Transmetalation: The R2 group from the organostannane transfers to the palladium complex, replacing the halide.
- Reductive Elimination: The R1 and R2 groups couple to form the final product, and the palladium catalyst is regenerated.
This sequence ensures the formation of a stable, conjugated product while allowing the palladium catalyst to be reused.
The palladium catalyst plays a crucial role in the Stille reaction by facilitating the three key steps: oxidative addition, transmetalation, and reductive elimination. During oxidative addition, the palladium catalyst forms a complex with the carbon halide. In the transmetalation step, it helps transfer the R2 group from the organostannane to the complex. Finally, in the reductive elimination step, the palladium catalyst enables the coupling of the R1 and R2 groups to form the final product. The catalyst is then regenerated, allowing it to participate in further reactions.
The Stille reaction is considered stereospecific because it maintains the E/Z configuration of vinyl groups throughout the reaction. This means that if the starting materials have a specific stereochemistry, the final product will retain that configuration. This stereospecificity is crucial for determining the structure and properties of the resulting conjugated compounds, making the Stille reaction highly valuable in synthesizing complex organic molecules with precise stereochemical requirements.
The Stille reaction is versatile and can be used to synthesize a variety of conjugated compounds. These include alkenes, styrenes, and biaryl compounds. The reaction is particularly useful for creating complex organic molecules with specific stereochemical configurations, making it valuable in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, natural products, and advanced materials. The ability to form stable carbon-carbon bonds with high stereospecificity is one of the key advantages of the Stille reaction.