Textbook Question
Oxygen has three isotopes, 16O, 17O, and 18O. The atomic number of oxygen is 8. How many protons and neutrons does each of the isotopes have?
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Oxygen has three isotopes, 16O, 17O, and 18O. The atomic number of oxygen is 8. How many protons and neutrons does each of the isotopes have?
Write the ground-state electronic configuration for chlorine (atomic number 17), bromine (atomic number 35), and iodine (atomic number 53).
How many valence electrons do the following atoms have?
a. boron
b. nitrogen
Chlorine has two isotopes, 35Cl and 37Cl; 75.77% of chlorine is 35Cl, and 24.23% is 37Cl. The atomic mass of 35Cl is 34.969 amu, and the atomic mass of 37Cl is 36.966 amu. What is the atomic mass of chlorine?