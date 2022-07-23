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Ch. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 1)
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 1)Problem 2
Chapter 1, Problem 2

a. How many protons do the following species have?
b. How many electrons does each have?
  1. Na+
  2. Ar
  3. Cl-

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the atomic number of each element using the periodic table. The atomic number represents the number of protons in a neutral atom. For example, Sodium (Na) has an atomic number of 11, Argon (Ar) has an atomic number of 18, and Chlorine (Cl) has an atomic number of 17.
Step 2: Determine the number of protons for each species. Since the atomic number equals the number of protons, Na+ has 11 protons, Ar has 18 protons, and Cl- has 17 protons.
Step 3: Analyze the charge of each species to determine the number of electrons. A neutral atom has the same number of electrons as protons. For charged species, adjust the electron count based on the charge. For Na+, the positive charge indicates it has lost one electron, so it has 10 electrons. For Ar, it is neutral, so it has 18 electrons. For Cl-, the negative charge indicates it has gained one electron, so it has 18 electrons.
Step 4: Summarize the findings for each species: Na+ has 11 protons and 10 electrons, Ar has 18 protons and 18 electrons, and Cl- has 17 protons and 18 electrons.
Step 5: Verify the results by ensuring the charge of each species matches the difference between the number of protons and electrons. For Na+, 11 protons - 10 electrons = +1 charge. For Ar, 18 protons - 18 electrons = 0 charge. For Cl-, 17 protons - 18 electrons = -1 charge.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure

Atomic structure refers to the composition of an atom, which includes protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons are positively charged particles found in the nucleus, while electrons are negatively charged and orbit the nucleus. The number of protons defines the atomic number and the identity of the element, while the number of electrons determines the atom's charge and reactivity.
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Ionic Charge

Ionic charge is the electrical charge that an atom or molecule carries due to the loss or gain of electrons. For example, a sodium ion (Na+) has lost one electron, resulting in a positive charge, while a chloride ion (Cl-) has gained one electron, resulting in a negative charge. Understanding ionic charges is crucial for determining the number of electrons in an ion compared to its neutral atom.
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Periodic Table

The periodic table is a tabular arrangement of elements organized by increasing atomic number, which corresponds to the number of protons in an atom. Each element's position provides information about its properties, including its atomic mass and electron configuration. The periodic table is essential for quickly identifying the number of protons and electrons in various elements and ions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Oxygen has three isotopes, 16O, 17O, and 18O. The atomic number of oxygen is 8. How many protons and neutrons does each of the isotopes have?

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Textbook Question

Write the ground-state electronic configuration for chlorine (atomic number 17), bromine (atomic number 35), and iodine (atomic number 53).

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Textbook Question

How many valence electrons do the following atoms have?

a. boron

b. nitrogen

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Textbook Question

Chlorine has two isotopes, 35Cl and 37Cl; 75.77% of chlorine is 35Cl, and 24.23% is 37Cl. The atomic mass of 35Cl is 34.969 amu, and the atomic mass of 37Cl is 36.966 amu. What is the atomic mass of chlorine?

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