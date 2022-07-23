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Ch. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 1)
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 1)Problem 5a
Chapter 1, Problem 5a

Write the ground-state electronic configuration for chlorine (atomic number 17), bromine (atomic number 35), and iodine (atomic number 53).

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1
Determine the total number of electrons for each element based on their atomic numbers: Chlorine (17 electrons), Bromine (35 electrons), and Iodine (53 electrons).
Recall the order of orbital filling based on the Aufbau principle: 1s, 2s, 2p, 3s, 3p, 4s, 3d, 4p, 5s, 4d, 5p, 6s, 4f, 5d, 6p, etc.
For chlorine (atomic number 17), distribute the electrons into orbitals following the Aufbau principle and Hund's rule: 1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s^2 3p^5.
For bromine (atomic number 35), distribute the electrons into orbitals: 1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s^2 3p^6 4s^2 3d^{10} 4p^5.
For iodine (atomic number 53), distribute the electrons into orbitals: 1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s^2 3p^6 4s^2 3d^{10} 4p^6 5s^2 4d^{10} 5p^5.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Configuration

Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. It follows the Aufbau principle, which states that electrons fill the lowest energy orbitals first, and is represented using a notation that indicates the energy levels and sublevels occupied by electrons. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining the ground-state configurations of elements.
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Periodic Table and Atomic Number

The periodic table organizes elements based on their atomic number, which is the number of protons in the nucleus. This number also indicates the number of electrons in a neutral atom, allowing for the determination of electron configurations. Recognizing the position of elements like chlorine, bromine, and iodine in the periodic table helps in predicting their electron arrangements.
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The difference between atomic numbers and atomic mass.

Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and play a key role in chemical bonding and reactivity. The number of valence electrons can be inferred from the electron configuration and is particularly important for understanding the chemical properties of elements in the same group of the periodic table, such as halogens like chlorine, bromine, and iodine.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Look at the relative positions of each pair of atoms listed here in the periodic table. How many core electrons does each have? How many valence electrons does each have?

c. nitrogen and phosphorus

d. magnesium and calcium

722
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Textbook Question

How many valence electrons do the following atoms have?

a. boron

b. nitrogen

1678
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Textbook Question

a. How many protons do the following species have?

b. How many electrons does each have?

  1. Na+
  2. Ar
  3. Cl-
1190
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Textbook Question

Chlorine has two isotopes, 35Cl and 37Cl; 75.77% of chlorine is 35Cl, and 24.23% is 37Cl. The atomic mass of 35Cl is 34.969 amu, and the atomic mass of 37Cl is 36.966 amu. What is the atomic mass of chlorine?

7193
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Textbook Question

Look at the relative positions of each pair of atoms listed here in the periodic table. How many core electrons does each have? How many valence electrons does each have?

a. carbon and silicon

b. oxygen and sulfur

1494
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Textbook Question

How many valence electrons do chlorine, bromine, and iodine have?

1486
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