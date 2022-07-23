Look at the relative positions of each pair of atoms listed here in the periodic table. How many core electrons does each have? How many valence electrons does each have?
c. nitrogen and phosphorus
d. magnesium and calcium
Look at the relative positions of each pair of atoms listed here in the periodic table. How many core electrons does each have? How many valence electrons does each have?
c. nitrogen and phosphorus
d. magnesium and calcium
Give each atom the appropriate formal charge:
c.
d.
An atom with a formal charge does not necessarily have more or less electron density than the atoms in the molecule without formal charges. We can see this by examining the potential maps for H2O, H3O+, and HO−.
<IMAGE>
c. Which atom bears the formal positive charge in the hydronium ion?
d. Which atom has the least electron density in the hydronium ion?
Give each atom the appropriate formal charge:
a.
b.
Look at the relative positions of each pair of atoms listed here in the periodic table. How many core electrons does each have? How many valence electrons does each have?
a. carbon and silicon
b. oxygen and sulfur
a. Find potassium (K) in the periodic table and predict how many valence electrons it has.
b. What orbital does the unpaired electron occupy?