Textbook Question
Oxygen has three isotopes, 16O, 17O, and 18O. The atomic number of oxygen is 8. How many protons and neutrons does each of the isotopes have?
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Oxygen has three isotopes, 16O, 17O, and 18O. The atomic number of oxygen is 8. How many protons and neutrons does each of the isotopes have?
Write the ground-state electronic configuration for chlorine (atomic number 17), bromine (atomic number 35), and iodine (atomic number 53).
How many valence electrons do the following atoms have?
a. boron
b. nitrogen
a. How many protons do the following species have?
b. How many electrons does each have?
How many valence electrons do chlorine, bromine, and iodine have?