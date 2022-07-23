Electron Configuration

Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. It follows the Aufbau principle, which states that electrons fill the lowest energy orbitals first, and is typically represented using a notation that indicates the number of electrons in each subshell (s, p, d, f). For example, magnesium (Mg) has an atomic number of 12, leading to an electron configuration of 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s².