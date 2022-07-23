Textbook Question
Draw the ground-state electronic configuration for each of the following:
b. Ca2+
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Draw the ground-state electronic configuration for each of the following:
b. Ca2+
Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
b. CO32−
Draw the missing lone-pair electrons and assign the missing formal charges for the following:
a.
b.
a. Which bond would be longer?
b. Which bond would be stronger?
2. C—C or C—Cl
Draw the missing lone-pair electrons and assign the missing formal charges for the following:
c.
d.
Which of the bonds in a carbon–oxygen double bond has more effective orbital–orbital overlap: the σ bond or the π bond?