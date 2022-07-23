Textbook Question
Give each atom the appropriate formal charge:
c.
d.
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Give each atom the appropriate formal charge:
c.
d.
Which of the atoms in the molecular models in [Problem 20] have
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a. three lone pairs?
b. two lone pairs?
c. one lone pair?
d. no lone pairs?
Draw the following orbitals:
a. 3s orbital
b. 4s orbital
c. 3p orbital
Give each atom the appropriate formal charge:
a.
b.
Draw the Lewis structure for each of the following:
d. +C2H5
Convert the models in Problem 20 to skeletal structures.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>