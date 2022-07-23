Predict whether He2+ exists.

Textbook Question
Which of the atoms in the molecular models in [Problem 20] have
<IMAGE>
a. three lone pairs?
b. two lone pairs?
c. one lone pair?
d. no lone pairs?
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Which of the atoms in the molecular models in [Problem 20] have
<IMAGE>
a. three lone pairs?
b. two lone pairs?
c. one lone pair?
d. no lone pairs?
a. Which bond would be longer?
b. Which bond would be stronger?
3. H—Cl or H—F
Draw the following orbitals:
a. 3s orbital
b. 4s orbital
c. 3p orbital
Convert the models in Problem 20 to skeletal structures.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>
Indicate the kind of molecular orbital (σ, σ*, π, or π*) that results when the two atomic orbitals are combined:
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
a. Which bond would be longer?
b. Which bond would be stronger?
1. C—Cl or C—I