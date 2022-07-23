Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 2)
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 2)Problem 77a(4)
Chapter 2, Problem 77a(4)

Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
4. CH3CONH2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the total number of valence electrons in the molecule. Carbon (C) has 4 valence electrons, hydrogen (H) has 1 valence electron each, oxygen (O) has 6 valence electrons, and nitrogen (N) has 5 valence electrons. Add these together for all the atoms in CH3CONH2.
Step 2: Determine the connectivity of the atoms. The molecule consists of a methyl group (CH3) attached to a carbonyl group (C=O), which is further attached to an amide group (NH2). The central structure is CH3-C(=O)-NH2.
Step 3: Place single bonds between the atoms to connect them as described in Step 2. Use a single bond between the CH3 group and the carbonyl carbon, a double bond between the carbonyl carbon and oxygen, and a single bond between the carbonyl carbon and the nitrogen atom of the NH2 group.
Step 4: Distribute the remaining valence electrons to satisfy the octet rule for each atom. Start by placing lone pairs on the oxygen atom to complete its octet, then place lone pairs on the nitrogen atom. Ensure that the carbon atoms have a full octet by sharing electrons through bonds.
Step 5: Verify the structure by counting the total number of valence electrons used and ensuring it matches the total calculated in Step 1. Also, confirm that all atoms (except hydrogen) satisfy the octet rule and that the formal charges are minimized.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent electrons and lines to represent bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting reactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:12
Drawing the Lewis Structure for N2H4.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of CH3CONH2, the amide functional group (–CONH2) is crucial for understanding its properties and reactivity. Recognizing functional groups helps in predicting the behavior of organic compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups

Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are involved in forming bonds with other atoms. The number of valence electrons determines how atoms will bond and the overall structure of the molecule. For CH3CONH2, counting the valence electrons is necessary to accurately draw its Lewis structure and ensure that all atoms achieve a stable electron configuration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:40
Valence Electrons of Transition Metals
Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:

b. Draw a structure for each of the species that shows approximate bond angles.

c. Which species have no dipole moment?

3. N3

1279
views
Textbook Question
  1. CH3N2+
  2. HNO3
  3. N3-
  4. CH3CONH2
  5. O3

b. Draw a structure for each of the species that shows approximate bond angles.

c. Which species have no dipole moment?

1288
views
Textbook Question

Explain why CH3Cl has a greater dipole moment than CH3F even though F is more electronegative than Cl.

2466
views
Textbook Question

a. Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:

b. Draw a structure for each of the species that shows approximate bond angles.

c. Which species have no dipole moment?

2. HNO3

1403
views
Textbook Question

There are three isomers with molecular formula C2H2Cl2. Draw their structures. Which one does not have a dipole moment?

5506
views