Textbook Question
Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
4. CH3CONH2
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Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
4. CH3CONH2
b. Draw a structure for each of the species that shows approximate bond angles.
c. Which species have no dipole moment?
Explain why CH3Cl has a greater dipole moment than CH3F even though F is more electronegative than Cl.
a. Which of the species have bond angles of 109.5°?
b. Which of the species have bond angles of 120°?
NH3 +NH4 -CH3
a. Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
b. Draw a structure for each of the species that shows approximate bond angles.
c. Which species have no dipole moment?
2. HNO3
There are three isomers with molecular formula C2H2Cl2. Draw their structures. Which one does not have a dipole moment?