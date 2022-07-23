Step 3: Examine each molecule: - CH3NH2: The bond between N and H is polar because N is more electronegative than H. - CH3CH3: All bonds are between C and H or C and C, which are nonpolar due to similar electronegativities. - CH3F: The bond between C and F is polar because F is much more electronegative than C. - CH3OH: The bond between O and H is polar because O is more electronegative than H.