What is the hybridization of all the atoms (other than hydrogen) in each of the following?
What are the bond angles around each atom?
i. H3O+
j. H2C═O
What is the hybridization of all the atoms (other than hydrogen) in each of the following?
What are the bond angles around each atom?
i. H3O+
j. H2C═O
If the dipole moment of CH3F is 1.847 D and the dipole moment of CD3F is 1.858 D, which is more electronegative: hydrogen or deuterium?
Which of the following has a bond closest to the ionic end of the bond spectrum?
CH3NH2 CH3CH3 CH3F CH3OH
What is the hybridization of all the atoms (other than hydrogen) in each of the following?
What are the bond angles around each atom?
c. -CH3
d. ⋅CH3
Which of the following molecules would you expect to have a dipole moment of zero?
g. BeCl2
h. BF3
Account for the difference in the shape and color of the potential maps for ammonia and the ammonium ion in Section 1.11.
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