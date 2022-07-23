Draw three Lewis structures for C3H8O.

Draw the lone-pair electrons that are not shown in the following condensed structures:
a. CH3CH2NH2
b. CH3NHCH3
c. CH3CH2OH
Draw the lone-pair electrons that are not shown in the following condensed structures:
a. CH3CH2NH2
b. CH3NHCH3
c. CH3CH2OH
Draw condensed structures for the compounds represented by the following models (black = C, gray = H, red = O, blue = N, and green = Cl):
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>
Draw condensed structures for the compounds represented by the following models (black = C, gray = H, red = O, blue = N, and green = Cl):
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
Draw two Lewis structures for C2H6O.
After examining the potential maps for LiH, HF, and H2, answer the following questions:
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a. Which compounds are polar?
b. Why does LiH have the largest hydrogen?
c. Which compound has the hydrogen that would be most apt to attract a negatively charged molecule?
Draw the Lewis structure for each of the following:
f. NaOH