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Ch. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 2)
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 2)Problem 18b
Chapter 2, Problem 18b

Draw three Lewis structures for C3H8O.

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1
Step 1: Understand the molecular formula C3H8O. This indicates the molecule contains 3 carbon (C) atoms, 8 hydrogen (H) atoms, and 1 oxygen (O) atom. The task is to draw three possible Lewis structures that satisfy this formula.
Step 2: Recall that carbon typically forms 4 bonds, hydrogen forms 1 bond, and oxygen typically forms 2 bonds. Use this information to arrange the atoms in different configurations while ensuring all atoms satisfy their valency.
Step 3: Start with the first structure: Arrange the three carbon atoms in a straight chain (linear structure). Attach the oxygen atom to one of the carbons, and distribute the hydrogen atoms around the carbons and oxygen to satisfy their valency.
Step 4: For the second structure, consider a branched configuration. Place two carbons in a chain and attach the third carbon as a branch to the middle carbon. Attach the oxygen atom to one of the carbons and distribute the hydrogen atoms accordingly.
Step 5: For the third structure, consider a functional group variation. Place the oxygen atom between two carbons (as an ether group), and arrange the remaining carbon and hydrogen atoms to satisfy the molecular formula and valency rules.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent electrons and lines to represent bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting reactivity.
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Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial for forming chemical bonds. In the case of C3H8O, knowing the number of valence electrons for carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen helps in constructing accurate Lewis structures. Each atom's valence electrons determine how they will bond with each other.
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Resonance Structures

Resonance structures are different ways of drawing the same molecule that illustrate the delocalization of electrons. For C3H8O, multiple Lewis structures can be drawn to represent different arrangements of electrons while maintaining the same connectivity. Recognizing resonance is important for understanding the stability and reactivity of the molecule.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the lone-pair electrons that are not shown in the following condensed structures:

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Draw condensed structures for the compounds represented by the following models (black = C, gray = H, red = O, blue = N, and green = Cl):

c. <IMAGE>

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Draw condensed structures for the compounds represented by the following models (black = C, gray = H, red = O, blue = N, and green = Cl):

a. <IMAGE>

b. <IMAGE>

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Draw two Lewis structures for C2H6O.

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Textbook Question

After examining the potential maps for LiH, HF, and H2, answer the following questions:

<IMAGE>

a. Which compounds are polar?

b. Why does LiH have the largest hydrogen?

c. Which compound has the hydrogen that would be most apt to attract a negatively charged molecule?

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Textbook Question

Draw the Lewis structure for each of the following:

f. NaOH

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