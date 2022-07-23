What is the hybridization of all the atoms (other than hydrogen) in each of the following?
What are the bond angles around each atom?
i. H3O+
j. H2C═O
What is the hybridization of all the atoms (other than hydrogen) in each of the following?
What are the bond angles around each atom?
i. H3O+
j. H2C═O
If the dipole moment of CH3F is 1.847 D and the dipole moment of CD3F is 1.858 D, which is more electronegative: hydrogen or deuterium?
Draw the condensed structure of a compound that contains only carbon and hydrogen atoms and that has
a. three sp3 hybridized carbons.
b. one sp3 hybridized carbon and two sp2 hybridized carbons.
c. two sp3 hybridized carbons and two sp hybridized carbons.
Which of the following has a polar covalent bond?
CH3NH2 CH3CH3 CH3F CH3OH
What is the hybridization of all the atoms (other than hydrogen) in each of the following?
What are the bond angles around each atom?
c. -CH3
d. ⋅CH3
Account for the difference in the shape and color of the potential maps for ammonia and the ammonium ion in Section 1.11.
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