Textbook Question
Predict the approximate bond angles for
c. the H—C—N bond angle in (CH3)2NH.
d. the H—C—O bond angle in CH3OCH3
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Predict the approximate bond angles for
c. the H—C—N bond angle in (CH3)2NH.
d. the H—C—O bond angle in CH3OCH3
Describe the orbitals used in bonding and the bond angles in the following compounds:
e. BF3
What is the hybridization of each of the C, N, and O atoms in the following compounds:
According to the potential map for the ammonium ion <IMAGE>, which atom has the greatest electron density?
Describe the orbitals used in bonding and the bond angles in the following compounds:
a. CH3O-
Describe the orbitals used in bonding and the bond angles in the following compounds:
c. H2CO