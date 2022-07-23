Textbook Question
Describe the orbitals used in bonding and the bond angles in the following compounds:
d. N2
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Describe the orbitals used in bonding and the bond angles in the following compounds:
d. N2
Predict the approximate bond angles for
c. the H—C—N bond angle in (CH3)2NH.
d. the H—C—O bond angle in CH3OCH3
Which of the following molecules would you expect to have a dipole moment of zero?
a. CH3CH3
b. H2C═O
c. CH2Cl2
What is the hybridization of each of the C, N, and O atoms in the following compounds:
Describe the orbitals used in bonding and the bond angles in the following compounds:
a. CH3O-
Describe the orbitals used in bonding and the bond angles in the following compounds:
c. H2CO