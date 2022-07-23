Textbook Question
Draw a skeletal structure for each of the compounds.
c. CH3COOH
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Draw a skeletal structure for each of the compounds.
c. CH3COOH
Rank the bonds from most polar to least polar.
b. C—Cl, C—I, C—Br
Rank the bonds from most polar to least polar.
d. C—H, C—C, C—N
Rank the bonds from most polar to least polar.
c. H—O, H—N, H—C
What is the hybridization of the indicated atom in each of the following?
a.
b.
c.
Draw a skeletal structure for each of the compounds.
a. CH3CHO
b. CH3OCH3