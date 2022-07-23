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Ch. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 2)
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 2)Problem 59c
Chapter 2, Problem 59c

Draw a skeletal structure for each of the compounds.
c. CH3COOH

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1
Identify the functional groups in the compound CH₃COOH. This molecule contains a carboxylic acid functional group (-COOH) and a methyl group (-CH₃).
Understand the skeletal structure representation: In skeletal structures, carbon atoms are represented as vertices or endpoints of lines, and hydrogen atoms bonded to carbons are implied but not explicitly shown. Only heteroatoms (like oxygen) and their attached hydrogens are explicitly drawn.
Start by drawing the methyl group (-CH₃) as a single vertex connected to the next carbon atom in the chain.
Attach the carboxylic acid group (-COOH) to the second carbon. Represent the carbonyl group (C=O) as a double bond to an oxygen atom, and the hydroxyl group (-OH) as a single bond to another oxygen atom.
Double-check the structure to ensure all bonds are correctly represented and that the molecule adheres to the octet rule for each atom where applicable.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Skeletal Structures

Skeletal structures, or line-angle formulas, are simplified representations of organic molecules where carbon atoms are implied at the ends of lines and intersections. Hydrogen atoms attached to carbons are usually omitted for clarity. This notation allows chemists to visualize the molecular framework quickly, focusing on functional groups and connectivity.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of CH3COOH, the carboxylic acid functional group (-COOH) is crucial, as it defines the compound's acidic properties and reactivity. Recognizing functional groups is essential for predicting the behavior of organic compounds.
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Carboxylic Acids

Carboxylic acids are organic compounds that contain a carboxyl group (-COOH). They are known for their acidic properties due to the ability of the carboxyl group to donate a proton (H+) in solution. Understanding the structure and properties of carboxylic acids, like acetic acid (CH3COOH), is fundamental in organic chemistry, as they are prevalent in various biological and industrial processes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:

b. CH3OCH3

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Textbook Question

Rank the bonds from most polar to least polar.

d. C—H, C—C, C—N

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Textbook Question

What is the hybridization of the indicated atom in each of the following?

d.

e.

f.

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Textbook Question

Predict the approximate bond angles for the following:

c. the C—C—N bond angle in CH3C≡N

d. the C—C—N bond angle in CH3CH2NH2

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Textbook Question

What is the hybridization of the indicated atom in each of the following?

a.

b.

c.

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Textbook Question

Draw a skeletal structure for each of the compounds.

a. CH3CHO

b. CH3OCH3

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