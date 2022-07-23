Textbook Question
Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
b. CH3OCH3
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Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
b. CH3OCH3
Rank the bonds from most polar to least polar.
d. C—H, C—C, C—N
What is the hybridization of the indicated atom in each of the following?
d.
e.
f.
Predict the approximate bond angles for the following:
c. the C—C—N bond angle in CH3C≡N
d. the C—C—N bond angle in CH3CH2NH2
What is the hybridization of the indicated atom in each of the following?
a.
b.
c.
Draw a skeletal structure for each of the compounds.
a. CH3CHO
b. CH3OCH3