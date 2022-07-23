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Ch. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 2)
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 2)Problem 20c,d
Chapter 2, Problem 20c,d

Draw condensed structures for the compounds represented by the following models (black = C, gray = H, red = O, blue = N, and green = Cl):
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>

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1
Step 1: Analyze the first molecular model (image c). Identify the atoms based on their colors: black represents carbon (C), gray represents hydrogen (H), red represents oxygen (O), blue represents nitrogen (N), and green represents chlorine (Cl).
Step 2: For image c, observe the connectivity of the atoms. Note the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O), an amine group (N), and alkyl groups attached to the central carbon atoms. Count the number of hydrogens attached to each carbon to determine the condensed structure.
Step 3: Write the condensed structure for image c by grouping atoms bonded to each carbon. For example, CH3 groups, CH2 groups, and functional groups like NH2 and C=O should be included in the structure.
Step 4: Analyze the second molecular model (image d). Identify the atoms and their connectivity. Note the presence of a triple bond between a carbon and a nitrogen atom (C≡N) and an alkyl group attached to the other carbon.
Step 5: Write the condensed structure for image d by grouping atoms bonded to each carbon. Include the functional group C≡N and the alkyl group (e.g., CH3 or CH2) in the structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structures

Condensed structures are a simplified way of representing molecular structures that show the connectivity of atoms without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In these structures, atoms are grouped together to indicate how they are bonded, often using parentheses to denote branching. This format is particularly useful for larger molecules, as it provides a clearer view of the molecular framework while maintaining essential information about the composition.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), amine (-NH2), and halides (like -Cl). Recognizing these groups is crucial for understanding how to draw condensed structures and predict the behavior of the compounds.
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Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule. It is influenced by the types of bonds (single, double, or triple) and the presence of lone pairs of electrons. Understanding molecular geometry is essential for accurately drawing condensed structures, as it affects the overall shape and reactivity of the molecule. VSEPR theory is often used to predict molecular shapes based on electron pair repulsion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw three Lewis structures for C3H8O.

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Change the following condensed structures to Kekulé structures:

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Textbook Question

Put a number in each of the blanks:

a. ___ s orbital and ___ p orbitals form ____ sp3 orbitals.

b. ___ s orbital and ___ p orbitals form ____ sp2 orbitals.

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Draw the lone-pair electrons that are not shown in the following condensed structures:

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c. CH3CH2OH

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Textbook Question

Draw condensed structures for the compounds represented by the following models (black = C, gray = H, red = O, blue = N, and green = Cl):

a. <IMAGE>

b. <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Explain why a σ bond formed by overlap of an s orbital with an sp3 orbital of carbon is stronger than a σ bond formed by overlap of an s orbital with a p orbital of carbon.

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