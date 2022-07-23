Textbook Question
What is the hybridization of all the atoms (other than hydrogen) in each of the following?
What are the bond angles around each atom?
i. H3O+
j. H2C═O
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What is the hybridization of all the atoms (other than hydrogen) in each of the following?
What are the bond angles around each atom?
i. H3O+
j. H2C═O
Which of the following has a bond closest to the ionic end of the bond spectrum?
CH3NH2 CH3CH3 CH3F CH3OH
Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
d. NH2O−
Predict the approximate bond angles:
c. the C—N—H bond angle in (CH3)2NH
d. the C—N—C bond angle in (CH3)2NH
What is the hybridization of all the atoms (other than hydrogen) in each of the following?
What are the bond angles around each atom?
c. -CH3
d. ⋅CH3
Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
b. HNO2