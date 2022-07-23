Textbook Question
Draw three Lewis structures for C3H8O.
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Draw three Lewis structures for C3H8O.
Change the following condensed structures to Kekulé structures:
a. CH3NH(CH2)2CH3
b. (CH3)2CHCl
Draw condensed structures for the compounds represented by the following models (black = C, gray = H, red = O, blue = N, and green = Cl):
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>
Draw condensed structures for the compounds represented by the following models (black = C, gray = H, red = O, blue = N, and green = Cl):
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
Draw two Lewis structures for C2H6O.
Draw the Lewis structure for each of the following:
f. NaOH