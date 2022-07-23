Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 2)
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 2)Problem 76
Chapter 2, Problem 76

Explain why CH3Cl has a greater dipole moment than CH3F even though F is more electronegative than Cl.

Verified step by step guidance
1
The dipole moment (μ) is a vector quantity that depends on two factors: the magnitude of the charge separation (Δq) and the distance (d) between the charges. It is calculated using the formula: μ=Δq×d.
Fluorine (F) is more electronegative than chlorine (Cl), meaning it creates a larger charge separation (Δq) when bonded to carbon. However, the bond length (d) of the C-F bond is shorter than that of the C-Cl bond due to the smaller atomic radius of fluorine.
In CH3Cl, the C-Cl bond has a longer bond length compared to the C-F bond in CH3F. This longer bond length increases the distance (d) in the dipole moment equation, which can compensate for the slightly smaller charge separation (Δq) caused by the lower electronegativity of chlorine.
As a result, the dipole moment of CH3Cl is greater than that of CH3F because the longer bond length of the C-Cl bond contributes more significantly to the overall dipole moment, even though fluorine is more electronegative.
This demonstrates that both electronegativity and bond length must be considered when comparing dipole moments, as the dipole moment is influenced by the product of these two factors.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. Fluorine (F) is the most electronegative element, meaning it strongly attracts electrons compared to chlorine (Cl). However, electronegativity alone does not determine the overall dipole moment of a molecule, as the molecular geometry and bond angles also play significant roles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:47
Electronegativity

Dipole Moment

The dipole moment is a vector quantity that measures the separation of positive and negative charges in a molecule. It is influenced by both the electronegativity of the atoms involved and the geometry of the molecule. A higher dipole moment indicates a greater polarity, which can arise from the arrangement of bonds and the overall shape of the molecule, not just the electronegativity of individual atoms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:46
How dipole-dipole forces work.

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. In the case of CH3Cl and CH3F, the spatial arrangement of the hydrogen and halogen atoms affects how the dipole moments of the individual bonds combine. The tetrahedral shape of both molecules leads to different resultant dipole moments, with CH3Cl having a greater overall dipole moment due to the specific orientation and bond angles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:44
Molecular Geometry Explained.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:

b. Draw a structure for each of the species that shows approximate bond angles.

c. Which species have no dipole moment?

3. N3

1279
views
Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:

4. CH3CONH2

2125
views
Textbook Question

Do the sp2 carbons and the indicated sp3 carbons lie in the same plane?

3466
views
5
rank
Textbook Question

a. Which of the species have bond angles of 109.5°?

b. Which of the species have bond angles of 120°?

H2O H3O+ +CH3 BF3

1253
views
Textbook Question

a. Which of the species have bond angles of 109.5°?

b. Which of the species have bond angles of 120°?

NH3 +NH4 -CH3

1250
views
Textbook Question

a. Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:

b. Draw a structure for each of the species that shows approximate bond angles.

c. Which species have no dipole moment?

2. HNO3

1403
views