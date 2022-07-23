Textbook Question
a. Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
b. Draw a structure for each of the species that shows approximate bond angles.
c. Which species have no dipole moment?
3. N3−
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a. Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
b. Draw a structure for each of the species that shows approximate bond angles.
c. Which species have no dipole moment?
3. N3−
Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
4. CH3CONH2
Do the sp2 carbons and the indicated sp3 carbons lie in the same plane?
a. Which of the species have bond angles of 109.5°?
b. Which of the species have bond angles of 120°?
H2O H3O+ +CH3 BF3
a. Which of the species have bond angles of 109.5°?
b. Which of the species have bond angles of 120°?
NH3 +NH4 -CH3
a. Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
b. Draw a structure for each of the species that shows approximate bond angles.
c. Which species have no dipole moment?
2. HNO3