Textbook Question
For each of the following molecules, indicate the hybridization of each carbon and give the approximate values of all the bond angles:
d. CH2═CH—CH═CH2
1142
views
For each of the following molecules, indicate the hybridization of each carbon and give the approximate values of all the bond angles:
d. CH2═CH—CH═CH2
For each of the following molecules, indicate the hybridization of each carbon and give the approximate values of all the bond angles:
b. CH3CH═CH2
Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
c. (CH3)2CHCH(CH3)CH2C(CH3)3
Show the direction of the dipole moment in each of the following bonds (use the electronegativities given in [Table 1.3] ):
a. H3C—Br
b. H3C—Li
What is the hybridization of the indicated atom in each of the following?
d.
e.
f.
Predict the approximate bond angles for the following:
c. the C—C—N bond angle in CH3C≡N
d. the C—C—N bond angle in CH3CH2NH2