Hybridization

Hybridization is the concept of mixing atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can accommodate the bonding requirements of a molecule. In organic chemistry, carbon typically undergoes sp3, sp2, or sp hybridization depending on its bonding. For example, sp2 hybridization involves one s and two p orbitals mixing to form three equivalent sp2 hybrid orbitals, which are arranged in a trigonal planar geometry.