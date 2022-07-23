Put a number in each of the blanks:
a. ___ s orbital and ___ p orbitals form ____ sp3 orbitals.
b. ___ s orbital and ___ p orbitals form ____ sp2 orbitals.
c. ___ s orbital and ___ p orbitals form ____ sp orbitals.
Put a number in each of the blanks:
a. ___ s orbital and ___ p orbitals form ____ sp3 orbitals.
b. ___ s orbital and ___ p orbitals form ____ sp2 orbitals.
c. ___ s orbital and ___ p orbitals form ____ sp orbitals.
Predict the approximate bond angles in
a. the methyl cation.
b. the methyl radical.
c. the methyl anion.
For each of the given species:
a. Draw its Lewis structure.
b. Describe the orbitals used by each carbon atom in bonding and indicate the approximate bond angles.
2. HCN
For each of the given species:
a. Draw its Lewis structure.
b. Describe the orbitals used by each carbon atom in bonding and indicate the approximate bond angles.
4. H2CO3
For each of the given species:
a. Draw its Lewis structure.
b. Describe the orbitals used by each carbon atom in bonding and indicate the approximate bond angles.
1. H2CO2
Explain why a σ bond formed by overlap of an s orbital with an sp3 orbital of carbon is stronger than a σ bond formed by overlap of an s orbital with a p orbital of carbon.