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Ch. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 2)
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 2)Problem 32(3)
Chapter 2, Problem 32(3)

For each of the given species:
a. Draw its Lewis structure.
b. Describe the orbitals used by each carbon atom in bonding and indicate the approximate bond angles.
3. CCl4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Draw the Lewis structure for CCl₄. Start by identifying the total number of valence electrons. Carbon (C) has 4 valence electrons, and each chlorine (Cl) atom has 7 valence electrons. Since there are 4 chlorine atoms, the total number of valence electrons is 4 + (7 × 4) = 32.
Step 2: Place the carbon atom in the center as it is less electronegative than chlorine. Surround the carbon atom with four chlorine atoms. Form single bonds between the carbon and each chlorine atom. Each single bond consists of 2 electrons, so 8 electrons are used for bonding.
Step 3: Distribute the remaining electrons (32 - 8 = 24) as lone pairs around the chlorine atoms to satisfy the octet rule. Each chlorine atom will have 6 electrons as lone pairs, in addition to the 2 electrons in the C-Cl bond, completing their octets.
Step 4: Describe the orbitals used by the carbon atom in bonding. Carbon in CCl₄ undergoes sp³ hybridization. This means that one s orbital and three p orbitals mix to form four equivalent sp³ hybrid orbitals. Each of these orbitals overlaps with a p orbital of a chlorine atom to form a sigma bond.
Step 5: Indicate the approximate bond angles. Since the carbon atom is sp³ hybridized, the geometry of CCl₄ is tetrahedral, and the bond angles are approximately 109.5°.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines to represent bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting the behavior of molecules in chemical reactions.
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Drawing the Lewis Structure for N2H4.

Hybridization

Hybridization is the concept of mixing atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that are suitable for the pairing of electrons to form chemical bonds. In the case of CCl4, the carbon atom undergoes sp3 hybridization, resulting in four equivalent sp3 hybrid orbitals that form sigma bonds with chlorine atoms. This concept is crucial for understanding the geometry and bond angles in molecules.
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Using bond sites to predict hybridization

Molecular Geometry and Bond Angles

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule, which is influenced by the repulsion between electron pairs. In CCl4, the tetrahedral geometry leads to bond angles of approximately 109.5 degrees. Recognizing the relationship between hybridization, molecular shape, and bond angles is vital for predicting the physical and chemical properties of compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Put a number in each of the blanks:

a. ___ s orbital and ___ p orbitals form ____ sp3 orbitals.

b. ___ s orbital and ___ p orbitals form ____ sp2 orbitals.

c. ___ s orbital and ___ p orbitals form ____ sp orbitals.

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Textbook Question

Predict the approximate bond angles in

a. the methyl cation.

b. the methyl radical.

c. the methyl anion.

1756
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Textbook Question

For each of the given species:

a. Draw its Lewis structure.

b. Describe the orbitals used by each carbon atom in bonding and indicate the approximate bond angles.

2. HCN

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1
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Textbook Question

For each of the given species:

a. Draw its Lewis structure.

b. Describe the orbitals used by each carbon atom in bonding and indicate the approximate bond angles.

4. H2CO3

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Textbook Question

For each of the given species:

a. Draw its Lewis structure.

b. Describe the orbitals used by each carbon atom in bonding and indicate the approximate bond angles.

1. H2CO2

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Textbook Question

Explain why a σ bond formed by overlap of an s orbital with an sp3 orbital of carbon is stronger than a σ bond formed by overlap of an s orbital with a p orbital of carbon.

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