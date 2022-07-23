Textbook Question
Which of the following has a bond closest to the ionic end of the bond spectrum?
CH3NH2 CH3CH3 CH3F CH3OH
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Which of the following has a bond closest to the ionic end of the bond spectrum?
CH3NH2 CH3CH3 CH3F CH3OH
Which of the following has a polar covalent bond?
CH3NH2 CH3CH3 CH3F CH3OH
Which of the following molecules would you expect to have a dipole moment of zero?
d. NH3
e. H2C═CH2
f. H2C═CHBr
What is the hybridization of all the atoms (other than hydrogen) in each of the following?
What are the bond angles around each atom?
c. -CH3
d. ⋅CH3
Which of the following molecules would you expect to have a dipole moment of zero?
g. BeCl2
h. BF3
Account for the difference in the shape and color of the potential maps for ammonia and the ammonium ion in Section 1.11.
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