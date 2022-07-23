In which orbitals are the lone pairs in nicotine?

Textbook Question
Rank the following compounds from highest dipole moment to lowest dipole moment:
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Rank the following compounds from highest dipole moment to lowest dipole moment:
Do the sp2 carbons and the indicated sp3 carbons lie in the same plane?
a. Which of the species have bond angles of 109.5°?
b. Which of the species have bond angles of 120°?
H2O H3O+ +CH3 BF3
For each of the following molecules, indicate the hybridization of each carbon and give the approximate values of all the bond angles:
d. CH2═CH—CH═CH2
Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
c. (CH3)2CHCH(CH3)CH2C(CH3)3
a. Which of the species have bond angles of 109.5°?
b. Which of the species have bond angles of 120°?
NH3 +NH4 -CH3